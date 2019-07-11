As New Orleanians recover from floodwaters that inundated the city on Wednesday, residents are preparing for an unprecedented triple whammy this weekend — a rare combination of heavy rain, an already engorged Mississippi River and a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Saturday, with storm surge that could reach 4 to 6 feet.

Fourteen years after Hurricane Katrina killed more than 1,800 people and swamped this city, the deluge will be a major test of the updated drains and pumps that remove water from the streets, the earthen levees that hold back the river, and the elaborate system of barriers that prevents tidal surges from sweeping in — all part of a $14 billion investment in the city’s flood-fighting infrastructure since Katrina.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service forecast that the river will crest at 19 feet, one foot lower than previously predicted, reducing concerns that river levees will be overtopped or breached.

“It’s given us a little more breathing room,” said Ricky Boyett, spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers here.

Residents, however, their memories of Katrina reawakened by Wednesday’s downpour, are still worried about Tropical Storm Barry.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who issued a state of emergency Wednesday, said that the expected rainfall “is extremely serious” and the system will “likely produce storm surge, hurricane-force winds and up to 15 inches of rain.”



Frank Conforto Jr. drives a University Medical Center (UMC) truck with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the background on Glavez Street in New Orleans after flooding from a storm on Wednesday. (Matthew Hinton/AP)

He urged residents to make preparations Thursday, to check emergency supplies and to monitor directions from local officials. He said he had authorized the state’s National Guard to have 3,000 personnel ready to assist.

“There are three ways Louisiana floods,” he said: storm surge, high river and rain. “We’re going to have all three.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell decided not to evacuate residents, saying evacuations would be triggered by a Category 3 hurricane. Further south, where the Mississippi meets the Gulf, the president of Plaquemines Parish, Kirk Lepine, did issue orders for residents to leave.

Jhi Seals, 34, remembers “being in hell” when he and his son, then an infant, fled their home during Katrina and sought shelter in the Superdome.

He was hot. It was dark. And for the first time in his life, he “felt scared” as he heard people screaming from the lawlessness that engulfed the arena.

After the storm, with his childhood house destroyed, Seals was evacuated to Houston. There, a church organization relocated him and his family to Pella Iowa to start a new life. But in 2009, drawn by his wife’s desire to be closer to her family, Seals returned to New Orleans.

On Wednesday morning, Seals woke up wishing he had stayed in Iowa. The downpour that flooded parts of this city had filled the street in front of his house in the Lower Ninth Ward with 2 feet of water. The water disabled two of his cars, one of which appears to be a total loss.

“I came back thinking it would be better, but this clearly ain’t no better,” Seals said as he shoveled mud from the street to clear several storm drains.

The new infrastructure, including the world’s largest pump which can displace 20,000 cubic feet of water per second, have given some water-weary residents some reassurance.

Leonard Flot only needs to glance out his window at to street sign to know his property is vulnerable to flooding here in New Orleans Lower Ninth Ward — he lives on Flood Street.

Flot, 60, also recently bought three vacant lots that surrounded his one-story dwelling because many of his neighbors never rebuilt after 14-feet of water submerged this neighborhood during Hurricane Katrina.

After Katrina, Flot worked as a contractor on some Corps’ projects fortifying the levees that surround New Orleans. He says he knows from that work that flood defenses are now far sturdier.

“I’m not worried about anything,” said Flot, who now works as a truck mechanic. “I know the Ninth Ward is now protected from flooding . . . I don’t got no reason to run. This is not a Category 4 or 5” he said, referring to the impending storm.

Derek Boese chief administrative officer of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority, which operates and maintains the infrastructure on the east side of river, said the improvements were striking.

“You can’t compare it to what existed pre-Katrina,” he said, explaining how on Tuesday his team began the laborious process of closing floodgates along the river, which continued through Thursday.

He was confident, he said, that the levees would not breach, but concerned nonetheless about the pressure on them since the river had already been high for eight months as well as the amount of rain.

According to a report issued in April by the Corps, the levees have been gradually losing height because of ground subsidence and sea level rise.

Among the low spots Boese’s team has been evaluating is one in the Corps’ own parking lot.

“They have HESCO baskets going in as I speak,” Boese said late Wednesday, referring to temporary barriers, often filled with sand that can be placed on top of existing levees.

Major General (Ret) Michael Walsh, who managed Corps’s response to flooding in 2011, said the combination of threats is unusual.

Typically the river, fed by snowmelt and spring rains, settles down by May or June, he said, before the hurricane season rolls in. This year, though, the Mississippi has stayed stubbornly high even as Barry gathers strength. The rain further complicates the picture.

“New Orleans is protected from riverine flooding,” he said, “but not necessarily from 18 inches of rain.”

Walsh took the dramatic stop of opening the giant Morganza Floodway more than 300 miles above New Orleans in 2011, flooding farms and rural homes in a bid to save the city.

Boyett said the Corps is not planning to open the giant spillway for this event, and that the consequences of flooding farmland, homes and oil wells could outweigh the benefits.

Another spillway much closer to New Orleans, the Bonnet Carre, is about half open — the second time this year it has been opened. The trade-offs here, too, are painful. The spillway is releasing torrents of fresh water into areas where fishermen depend on salt water species and have been pushing to have it closed.

But the biggest challenges so far have been within the city, half of which lies below sea level, clearing storm drains and keeping the pumps working.

Emily Vuxton, policy director of the Coalition to Restore Coastal Restoration, which focuses on reinforcing green infrastructure like wetlands and marshes to protect the city from storm surges, was struck by how slowly the giant pumps work.

Wednesday’s downpour inundated areas that never flooded before, Vuxton said. She was rattled after being stranded for six hours in a parking lot watching other residents canoe by.

“We are all still on edge about whether we should leave or not,” she said.

When Flot woke up Thursday morning and saw predictions of more than a foot of rain and a possible 19-foot flood crest on the Mississippi, he had a nagging feeling that he needed to do something.

He got out his shovel and began clearing the vegetation and silt from the storm drains here on Flood Street, about a quarter mile from levee that he hopes will keep the Mississippi River out of his property.

“People still are scared,” Flot said as he scraped the pavement with his shovel. “A lot of people in New Orleans, and lot of black people in New Orleans, just don’t believe this administration and still feel they have been kicked to the curb and treated badly by everybody. Katrina was the worse thing that happened to a bunch of people, so of course they are still scared. Could you imagine 14 feet of water being in your house?”

But with his 12 children now grown and scattered around the country, Flot plans to just sit in his house and ride out the storm on his couch. He will also be recalling why he taught all of his children to swim when they were about 5 years old.

“My daddy taught me when I was five and I taught them too,” Flot said. “Because my daddy always said, ‘when you all live 14 feet below sea level, you got to learn how to swim’.”