According to a news release from 1030 Canal Development LLC, multiple engineers have said implosion is the safest way to demolish the project. Parts of its upper stories collapsed Oct. 12 , killing three workers.

The cleanup after the implosion will take about three more months.

The nine-week timeline puts the implosion at about the time the College Football Championship is being hosted in New Orleans on Jan. 13.

