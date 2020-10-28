Zeta made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cocodrie, La., as a Category 2 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. It is the third hurricane to strike Louisiana in a span of just two months — and the first that is likely to cross over New Orleans. Hurricane Laura, in late August, tied for the strongest storm to make landfall in the state’s history when it came ashore in southwestern Louisiana. Just weeks later, Delta again pounded the same area.

Vulnerable, flood-prone New Orleans took only glancing blows — despite sitting squarely in the early projected paths — known as the “cone of uncertainty” — of six previous storms this season.

Zeta is the first this season to strike the southeastern portion of the state where New Orleans sits.

“It’s going to be a rough evening for Louisiana, particularly in the southeastern portion,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards (D).

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell (D) declared a state of emergency and ordered voluntary evacuations for areas outside New Orleans’s levee system. In-person school, curbside ballot drop-offs and coronavirus testing were all suspended ahead of the storm.

Zeta has rapidly intensified over the past 24 hours and has become a remarkably fast-moving storm. The National Weather Service predicts it will be more wind-heavy than rain-heavy, with just two to four inches of rain expected across southeast Louisiana. There is a likelihood of sustained, even deadly, wind gusts increasing as the storm moves over the region. The storm could also bring strong, damaging wind gusts to parts of Alabama and Georgia.

“It’s going to be quick, but it’s going to be brutal,” said Collin Arnold, director of New Orleans’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Though flooding does not appear to be a major threat, there is concern in New Orleans after a primary source of power to the city’s antiquated drainage pumps failed unexpectedly. Officials said it will not be replaced before the storm, and areas that normally flood could take longer to drain.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch effective until midnight across southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi. Cantrell said she is particularly concerned about tornadoes, as well as the weariness city residents are feeling.

“We’ve been here before. Over and over again this year. We’re not strangers to it,” she said. “Seven times, of course, in the cone of uncertainty is unprecedented. But again, we stand ready and prepared and want to again encourage our people to not have fatigue.”

It is hard not to be tired this hurricane season, in which there have been so many named storms that the entirety of the Latin alphabet was exhausted. Zeta is the sixth storm named within the Greek alphabet.

Zeta’s rapid intensification caught many by surprise, and residents were warned to finish preparations quickly and stay inside starting early Wednesday afternoon.

Edwards declared a state of emergency in advance of Zeta, and officials issued evacuation orders for flood-prone regions across the state. Evacuating has been complicated this hurricane season by the coronavirus pandemic, which struck Louisiana particularly hard in the spring.

Traditional evacuation shelters cannot be used because of the need for social distancing, so officials have instead placed evacuees in hotel rooms across the state. On Wednesday, 3,600 Louisianans, most left homeless by Hurricane Laura, were still living in hotels and medical shelters. Many are housed in the New Orleans area and facing another storm.

Officials urged citizens not to forget coronavirus restrictions when sheltering for Zeta.

“We do not want to survive a hurricane only to have a covid spike in a week or two,” said Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Department of Health.

This week, New Orleans homes were ornamented with political campaign signs, Halloween decorations and a new addition: sandbags. Citizens were warned to bring campaign signs inside Wednesday to prevent them from blocking the city’s storm drains and catch basins.

In New Orleans East, a dozen masked residents shoveled sand into bags at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church on Tuesday.

Victoria Lewandrowski, economic development liaison for New Orleans City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen, said it was the fourth time the city provided sandbags to residents this hurricane season. She said about 200 people showed up Tuesday, most residents of the flood-prone New Orleans East and Lower Ninth Ward neighborhoods.

By noon, only a third of the sand pile remained.

On the eastern edge of New Orleans, David Gary, 50, spent Tuesday preparing his Lake St. Catherine property for the coming storm.

Gary co-owns a fishing camp — nicknamed “I’m Hooked” — with friends. The property is nestled between saltwater Lake Borgne and brackish Lake Pontchartrain, making it perfect for both freshwater and saltwater fishing. But it also lies outside New Orleans’s protective levee system.

“It’s stressful,” Gary said. “We can’t insure anything below 17 feet.”

Gary said his elevated house will likely be safe from any floodwater, but the ground-level docks, storeroom and boat equipment will all be at risk.

Gary spent the afternoon taking down the American flag in his front yard and picking up anything that might be tossed by Zeta’s winds: Adirondack chairs, plant pots, crab traps.

“I’ve lived in Louisiana all my life, and I cannot recall a season with so many misses or scares in my 50 years,” he said. “I pray that we’re going to be okay.”

Inside the city and its levee system, masked shoppers at the Mid-City Winn-Dixie filled their carts with supplies.

Terri Gray spent her 58th birthday purchasing groceries — as New Orleanians refer to it, “making groceries”— but admitted she is feeling fatigue.

Gray said she might add some extra water to her cart, but she did not plan to do much storm preparation beyond that.