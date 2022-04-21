New Orleans police officer accused of dealing crack cocaine

NEW ORLEANS — A veteran New Orleans police officer has been suspended after being arrested on a charge of dealing crack cocaine.
Koeller faces charges of illegally carrying a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, authorities said.
“He vehemently denies the allegations,” Koeller’s attorney, Angad Ghai, told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. “He does look forward to exonerating himself.”
Koeller’s bond was set at $15,000. He has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of a federal investigation, the department said.
Koeller, 38, is a patrol officer who’s been on the force for 18 years.