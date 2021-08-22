While Jazz Fest is by far the biggest event to be called off, August has been grim. An event drawing art lovers who wear white while checking out galleries was canceled, as was the Red Dress Run, which sends thousands of revelers dashing across the city. September’s French Quarter Festival, featuring dozens of artists playing at outdoor venues, was called off next. Now many worry that the pre-Lenten parades and street parties of Mardi Gras, which draws tourists from around the world, will be shut down once again in 2022.