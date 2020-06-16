Starting in 2017, the NYPD began deploying 24,000 body cameras for its patrol force and other street units, the most in the nation. The previous policy required that the department make public videos involving force if the police commissioner found it would address a specific “public concern” and “preserve peace.”
The new policy calls for mandatory release of footage within 30 days if an officer fires a gun and hits someone or could have caused injury, or uses a Taser or any other force that causes harm. The videos will be posted on the internet after civilians involved in the incidents have seen it first, the mayor said .
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.