FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is returning to court this week for hearings on the massacre and on accusations he assaulted a corrections officer.

Tuesday’s session includes a status hearing on that November assault at the Broward County Jail. A judge also will hear a defense motion regarding handling of personal Cruz records by a state commission that investigated the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Prosecutors say another hearing Wednesday includes a defense attempt to prevent further contact between Cruz and the corrections officer involved in the assault.

Cruz faces a number of felony charges in the jail assault. He could get the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the school shooting.

