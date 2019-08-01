This Tuesday, July 30, 2019 photo, shows a new Selena mural by San Siguenza that was installed on the exterior of the Food Store in the Molina neighborhood of Corpus Christi, Texas. The previous mural was painted by West Oso High School students in 1995 as a neighborhood tribute to Selena Quintanilla-Perez. (Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) (Associated Press)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new mural of slain Tejano star Selena now graces a Texas neighborhood where she lived.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports the mural unveiled Tuesday in Corpus Christi’s Molina neighborhood has three watercolor images of the Grammy-winning singer who was shot in 1995. A former president of Selena’s fan club is serving life in prison for killing her.

The original mural had Selena’s portrait and the words “Always in our Hearts.” That work was done by some students and art teacher Dicky Valdez shortly after Selena’s death. But the mural showed signs of wear by last year.

Selena’s relatives paid for the new mural, by New York artist San Singuenza.

It says, “The goal isn’t to live Forever but to create something that will.”

