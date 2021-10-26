Under House Bill 25, which will go into effect Jan. 18, student-athletes will be allowed to participate in interscholastic athletic competitions only as part of teams that correspond to the sex listed on their birth certificates at or near the time of their birth. Modified birth certificates may be referred to only if they were edited to correct clerical errors, not if an individual legally changed sex on the document.
Competitive school-level sports in Texas are overseen by the University Interscholastic League, which stipulates that students participate on teams in accordance with the gender listed on their birth certificates. The UIL, however, accepts legally modified birth certificates that individuals have changed to accurately reflect their gender identity. The new state law, which Abbott signed Monday, is expected to override this and be adopted by the UIL.
— Mariana Alfaro
GEORGIA
Mistrial granted in stun-gun death
Faced with deadlocked jurors, a judge on Tuesday declared a mistrial in the case of three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies accused of murdering a Black man whom they had repeatedly shocked with stun guns during a 2017 arrest.
Senior Judge H. Gibbs Flanders Jr. granted the defense motions for mistrials on the charges against Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott in the death of Eurie Martin, 58. The jury foreman told the judge that no juror in the Sandersville courtroom had changed their mind since Friday, the first day of deliberations, and that more time was unlikely to lead to the unanimity needed for convictions or acquittals.
Martin, who had a history of schizophrenia, was walking through the central Georgia town of Deepstep on a scorching day in July 2017, taking a 30-mile journey to see his relatives when a resident called 911 to report Martin as suspicious.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Washington County prosecutors intend to retry the case against the fired deputies. The three men remain under indictment and are free on bail.
Prosecutors argued Copeland, Howell and Scott, all White men, had no reason to detain Martin.
Defense attorneys, though, said Martin had illegally walked in the road, littered when he dropped a soft drink can, and took an aggressive stance and obstructed an officer when he didn’t obey the commands of the deputies. They also argued that the stun gun didn’t cause Martin’s death, which means officers were not assaulting him with a deadly weapon, a key underlying element of one of the murder charges.
— Associated Press