— The Wombats pushed the release of their forthcoming album “Fix Yourself, Not the World,” but the English rock band will give a sneak peak of the album a week early in an intimate tour. The band will kick off the tour in Kingston Upon Thames in the United Kingdom on Jan. 6. The band will make seven other stops before ending the tour in Brighton on Jan. 12 — two days before the release of their fifth album. Catch them later in America in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New York and Boston.