In July 2014, Derrick Sanders was found mauled yards away from Hodges’ home. Sanders was dead when authorities arrived. Six weeks later, Glass was also severely injured near the home.

He told authorities he believed Hodges’ dogs attacked him. Glass died the next day.

Hodge had been sentenced to 20 years in prison with five years suspended and 15 years to serve.

It’s unclear when the new trial will start.

