The Chicago Tribune reports that attorney Jed Stone on Tuesday filed a petition in Lake County that contends there is also other evidence that helps prove Marni Yang didn’t shoot Rhoni Reuter.

Yang was convicted after a trial in which prosecutors argued that she killed the woman she perceived as rival for the Gayle’s affections. They played for jurors a taped conversation in which Yang told a friend she shot Reuter.

Yang is serving two life sentences in state prison.

