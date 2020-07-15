The two videos, roughly a half-hour long each, add to the cellphone videos posted to social media by bystanders of Floyd’s dying moments on a South Minneapolis street corner, footage that sparked one of the largest and sustained series of protests in American history and transformed the nation’s conversation on issues of race and police brutality.

The body camera videos show Floyd trying to cooperate with the police but appearing increasingly anxious and afraid of them. He repeatedly begged officers not to shoot him and complained of being claustrophobic as they tried to place him in a squad car. Restrained by officers, Floyd complained at least 25 times he could not breathe, telling the police he’d been diagnosed with covid-19.

As then-officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee into his neck, he told Floyd that he must be okay because he was able to speak, saying that he was using up a lot of oxygen pleading for help.

“They’ll kill me. They’ll kill me,” Floyd gasped in response. Within a few seconds, Floyd was motionless. He was later pronounced dead.

The videos, made available to the public for the first time Wednesday by a Hennepin County judge, shows Floyd was pinned on the street for roughly nine minutes by officers. It appears Chauvin had his knee at Floyd’s throat for most of that time — pinning Floyd down even as he stopped moving and another officer could not find Floyd’s pulse.

Chauvin, a 19-year-veteran of the Minneapolis police, has been charged with second degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers at the scene — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao — have been charged with aiding and abetting. All four were fired by the Minneapolis Police.

The newly disclosed footage comes as the Floyd family, led by attorney Ben Crump, plans to file a wrongful-death lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the officers involved. Crump was scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday morning in Minneapolis.

The footage made available Wednesday came from body cameras worn by Kueng and Lane, rookie officers whose attorneys have sought to deflect blame in Floyd’s death by saying they were following the lead of Chauvin, the senior officer at the scene.

The video offered new details about Floyd’s encounter with police and perhaps lay out the arguments that will dominate the proceedings as the officers are tried. It shows that Floyd appeared to be afraid of any dealings with police, saying he had been previously shot by an officer and did not want it to happen again. He repeatedly said he did not want to be placed in a squad car, insisted he wouldn’t hurt anyone and explained numerous times that he couldn’t breathe and worried that he was going to die.

In the video, Lane pressed Chauvin whether they should reposition Floyd. Chauvin declined and opted to wait for emergency medical help to arrive, keeping his knee on Floyd’s neck. Earl Gray, an attorney for Lane, has cited this statement as proof his client sought to intervene but was rebuffed.

Officers had responded to a 911 call from Cup Foods complaining of a customer who had passed a counterfeit $20 bill. Kueng and Lane were the first officers on the scene, and the video shows that a store clerk pointed them to where Floyd and two others sat in a parked car nearby.

Lane’s body camera shows he approached the car and tapped on the window of a blue SUV that Floyd was driving. Floyd initially didn’t respond but then looked over his shoulder and seemed scared to see Lane, who by then had pulled his gun.

Floyd tried to get out of the car. Lane, his gun drawn, shouted at him to show his hands at least five times. At one point, Floyd appeared to begin sobbing, tapping his head on a steering wheel and holding up his hands.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” Floyd responded, according to a transcript of Lane’s body camera. “I didn’t do nothing. … What did I do though? What did we do, Mr. Officer?”

As Lane asked him to step out of the car, Floyd apologized several times and repeatedly asked the officer not to shoot him.

“I’m sorry; I’m so sorry. God dang, man. Man, I got shot. I got shot the same way, Mr. Officer, before,” Floyd told Lane. “Mr. Officer, please don’t shoot me. Please, man.”

“I’m not going to shoot you,” Lane replied.

Lane later told investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension he drew his gun because Floyd appeared to fumble around for something in his car, and Lane believed he might drive away.

The video shows Floyd continue to ask officers not to shoot him as he stepped from his vehicle and struggled with officers as they tried to handcuff him.

“Stop resisting, Floyd!” Shawanda Renee Hill, a witness inside the car, shouted.

At several points, Floyd’s knees appear to buckle and the officers ordered him to walk.

As Kueng walked Floyd to a sidewalk, Lane asked Hill about Floyd’s behavior.

“Why’s he getting all squirrelly and not showing us his hands and just being all weird like that?” he asked.

“I have no clue. Because he’s been shot before,” Hill told him.

Lane asked whether Floyd was “drunk” or “on something.”

“No, he got a thing going on, I’m telling you, about the police,” Hill replied. “He have problems all the time when they come, especially when that man put that gun like that.”

According to video from Kueng’s body camera, the officer sat Floyd down on a sidewalk and explained that he was being detained for suspicion of passing fake U.S. currency. Floyd said he understood.

“And do you know why we pulled you out of the car? Because you was not listening to anything we told you,” Kueng told him.

“Right, but I didn’t know what was going on,” Floyd replied.

“You listen to us, and we will tell you what’s going on, all right?” Kueng said.

“Yes, sir,” Floyd told him, appearing to cower back against a wall. He continued to sob.

Lane asked Floyd whether he was on drugs while Kueng pointed out the “foam” around his mouth. But Floyd insisted he was on “nothing” and had been playing basketball earlier.

“You acting real erratic,” Kueng said.

“I’m scared, man,” Floyd replied.

The video shows Floyd twisting his body and pushing back as officers try to place in him the squad car. At one point, Lane walked around to the passenger side, where he tried to pull Floyd in. By then, Chauvin and Thao had arrived, and Lane’s body camera shows him trying to help push Floyd into the car. But Floyd, using his feet, pushes his way out to the opposite side of the car.

As officers struggle to stand Floyd up, Chauvin asks whether Floyd is going to jail. “Get him down on the ground,” Chauvin said.

According to the video, as Floyd was placed on the ground, his blue sweatpants are half off, exposing black underwear, and he appears to have lost at least one of his sneakers. Floyd’s legs continued to squirm as Lane takes a position holding down his legs; Kueng kneels at his back and Chauvin pins his knee at Floyd’s neck.

Floyd’s mouth appears to be bleeding, after bumping his face inside the vehicle, and Lane requested emergency medical help to the scene.

By then, Floyd had started to complain that he couldn’t breathe. “I just had covid, man,” Floyd said. “I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. Please one of you listen to me.” He repeatedly called out for his mother.

“You’re under arrest, guy,” Chauvin told him.

“All right, all right. Oh my god. I can’t believe this. I can’t believe this,” Floyd said. “Mama, I love you … Tell my kids I love them. I’m dead.”

“You’re doing a lot of talking, man,” Chauvin replied.

As the officers held Floyd to the ground, Chauvin asked the other officers whether Floyd was high. Kueng told him they’d found a pipe on him. Floyd again told the officers he couldn’t breathe.

“You’re doing fine. You’re talking fine,” Kueng said, as Lane told him to take a “deep breath” and Chauvin told him to “relax.”

“They going to kill me,” Floyd said. “They’re going to kill me, man.”

“Takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to say that,” Chauvin said.

Attorneys for Lane and Kueng, rookie officers who had been on the force for less than a week before Floyd’s death, have argued that their clients were merely following orders from Chauvin, the senior officer at the scene, as they kept Floyd pinned to the ground, even as he complained of struggling to breathe.

The transcripts show Lane asked Chauvin several times whether Floyd should be moved. In the videos, Lane’s voice is more inquisitive than challenging.

“No, leave him,” Chauvin told him. “Staying put where we got him.”

Lane told Chauvin he was worried about “excited delirium,” citing a term used by medical examiners to describe the sudden in-custody death of people who may be under the influence of drugs or in an agitated state.

“That’s why we got the ambulance coming,” Chauvin said.

“Okay, I suppose,” Lane replied.

A few seconds later, Floyd’s legs stop moving, and it’s unclear if he’s breathing. Chauvin had been holding Floyd’s left hand, handcuffed behind his back, and both body camera videos show Floyd’s fingers have become limp.

Lane told Chauvin that he believed Floyd had passed out. When an off-duty firefighter on the scene pressed the officers to check Floyd’s pulse, Kueng couldn’t find one.

Lane and Kueng appear to ease their bodies off Floyd’s, but Chauvin keeps his knee atop Floyd’s neck for roughly two more minutes. A responding paramedic is seen checking Floyd’s neck for a pulse, and a few seconds later, after prodded, Chauvin stands up.

Lane’s body camera shows that he jumped in the ambulance and performed CPR on Floyd for at least four minutes trying to revive him. But Floyd’s body is limp, his arms hanging loosely off a gurney. At points, the camera captures Floyd’s mouth agape, his eyes slightly open. His shoulder is scraped and bleeding, apparently from scuffling with police. There is no movement, even after paramedics continue to try to revive him by a machine performing chest compressions.

The roughly hour-long footage along with transcripts were filed in court last week by Lane’s attorney as evidence supporting a motion to dismiss charges against his client. But only the transcripts were disclosed in court filings.

The Minneapolis Police Department had previously declined to release body camera footage from the four officers involved in the fatal altercation with Floyd, citing the ongoing investigation. But because the videos from Kueng and Lane were filed as evidence in court, they are considered public data under Minnesota law.

A consortium of local and national media filed a motion Monday calling on the court to publicly release the footage, calling the refusal a violation of public records laws and the First Amendment.

Judge Peter A. Cahill, who is presiding over the case, responded by making the videos viewable by appointment at a Hennepin County courthouse on Wednesday. The viewings were set up for 11 people per hour between 9 a.m. and 4:15 p.m., with breaks to allow the disinfecting of laptops displaying the footage in an effort to prevent the spread of covid-19.

The media consortium has asked to make a case for releasing the body camera footage to the public next Tuesday, arguing the court has not identified “extraordinary circumstances” that would limit the videos’ release. But Cahill has not responded.