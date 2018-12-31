DOVER, Del. — A New Year’s Eve blaze consumed an unoccupied church in Delaware and injured three firefighters.

Medics and fire departments responded to the fire at the one-story Little Union Church near Dover around 1 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find the church with flames shooting from several windows. A wall collapsed after firefighters extinguished the blaze. News outlets report the injured firefighters are listed in good condition.

The News Journal reports the church was historically a place of worship for the Lenape, part of Delaware’s Native American community. The damage is estimated at $100,000.

State fire investigators and federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene. The agents are looking for the fire’s origin and cause, which officials say is protocol.

