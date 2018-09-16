Toronto Blue Jays (66-82, fourth in AL East) vs. New York Yankees (91-57, second in AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Blue Jays: Thomas Pannone (2-1, 4.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Yankees: Lance Lynn (9-10, 5.01 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York has Didi Gregorius to thank for a chunk of the team’s offensive production over the last week. He’s batting .300 with six hits and four home runs in that span. The Yankees are 5-2 in Lynn’s starts. New York’s lineup has 240 home runs this year, led by Giancarlo Stanton’s mark of 34. The Blue Jays are 24-41 against the rest of their division. Toronto’s lineup is slugging .428 on the season, Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with a mark of .474. The Blue Jays won 8-7 in Saturday’s meeting, Sean Reid-Foley earned his second win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Smoak is batting .248 with a .353 on-base percentage and .468 slugging percentage in 137 games this season for the Blue Jays. Randal Grichuk has four home runs and five RBIs while slugging .658 over his past 10 games for Toronto. Aaron Hicks is hitting .242 with 107 hits and 24 home runs in 126 games this year for the Yankees. Andrew McCutchen has three home runs and six RBIs while slugging .600 over his past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .273 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 11 runs. Yankees: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs.

