The concert will include performances by Oklahoma natives John Fullbright and Branjae, as well as Haley Heynderickx, Jeff Tweedy and Gangstagrass.

Guthrie was born in 1912 in Okemah, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Tulsa. He wrote “This Land Is Your Land,” which became his best-known song, after traveling cross-country and ending in New York City.

Proceeds from the concert will support the Woody Guthrie Center, which opened in Tulsa in 2013 and includes exhibits, educational programs and a concert series.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD