NEW YORK

Police officer killed

in friendly fire

New York City police said Monday that an officer killed while wrestling with an armed man was fatally struck by gunfire from his fellow officers.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill said officer Brian Mulkeen, 33, was hit twice by police bullets during the confrontation early Sunday in the Bronx.

“This is a tragic case of friendly fire,” O’Neill said during a news conference at police headquarters.

Suspect Antonio Williams, 27, was also killed during the burst of gunfire, in which several officers fired shots. The entire exchange took around 10 seconds, O’Neill said.

Police say a .32-caliber revolver belonging to Williams was recovered at the scene. It had not been fired.

Investigators had previously suggested that Williams had wrested the officer’s gun away as the pair struggled on the ground, saying body camera video had recorded Mulkeen saying, “He’s reaching for it!”

But police said Monday that Mulkeen retained control of his gun and fired several shots during the encounter.

Mulkeen’s death is the second time this year that a member of the New York force has been killed by friendly fire.

Detective Brian Simonsen died in February after being hit once in the chest by crossfire as he and six other officers fired 42 shots at a suspect who charged toward them and mimicked pulling the trigger of a fake handgun.

— Associated Press

OHIO

Four escaped inmates are caught in N.C.

All four inmates who overpowered two female corrections officers and escaped from a county jail in Ohio were caught Monday in North Carolina after more than a day on the run, authorities in both states said.

Three men who escaped from the Gallia County jail early Sunday were “captured without incident” about 2 a.m. in Cary, N.C. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin announced Monday afternoon that the fourth was taken into custody in Durham, N.C.

The fourth man, Lawrence R. Lee, 29, got away at the time Christopher Clemente, 24, Brynn Martin, 40, and Troy McDaniel Jr., 30, were being arrested. The four will be held pending extradition to Ohio.

Cary police said the North Carolina Highway Patrol had alerted the department that the men were in the area, around 370 miles southeast of Gallipolis, the city where the jail is located.

Champlin has said authorities believe the escaped inmates had help from at least one person outside the southeast Ohio jail. The four inmates overpowered the two officers with a homemade weapon, forced open a secure door, entered the jail’s administrative wing, and stole keys to a corrections officer’s vehicle and drove it about a block away, where another vehicle awaited them, Champlin said.

Champlin said authorities in Pennsylvania located the suspected getaway vehicle and believed Clemente was in the area, prompting the evacuation of the Westmoreland Mall outside Greensburg, Pa.

— Associated Press

KANSAS

Lightning kills runner close to finish line

A distance runner was killed by lightning as he was about to cross the finish line for a 50 kilometer (31.07 mile) race in southeast Kansas.

Thomas Stanley, 33, of Andover, Kan., was less than a quarter mile from finishing the FlatRock trail race at the Elk City State Park when he was struck about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, said race director Carolyn Robinson.

She said the day started off hot and sunny before a small storm hit the area about 150 miles southwest of Kansas City, Mo. Robinson said Stanley was struck “the moment the storm blew in.”

Race organizers said in a Facebook post that Stanley was included as a finisher in the final results, which show he came in 11th out of 104 competitors. Robinson said his wife was presented the finisher award. The couple had three children, the oldest just 6.

— Associated Press