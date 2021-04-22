The lawsuit charged that the woman, identified as Jane Doe, was driven around to various holding cells and then to Kings County Hospital after her arrest. She was handcuffed in the ambulance en route to the hospital even though she was in active labor and in a great deal of pain, the lawsuit said.

After giving birth, the woman struggled to feed her newborn with one arm cuffed to the hospital bed, according to the lawsuit.

All the charges against the woman were ultimately dismissed, her lawyers said.

— Associated Press

OHIO

Man pleads guilty in killing of 8 from family

A man pleaded guilty in the murders of his child’s mother and seven other members of her family on Thursday, the fifth anniversary of when the shootings were discovered in southern Ohio.

Edward “Jake” Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 counts in Pike County court in a deal with prosecutors that spares him from a potential death penalty. He agreed to cooperate in the cases against his parents and brother, who also are charged in the Rhoden family slayings of seven adults and a teenage boy.

The charges included eight counts of aggravated murder, as well as charges of conspiracy, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and other charges.

Lawyers for Wagner, 28, said he understood that the plea means he will die in prison.

The killings in April 2016 — at three trailers and a camper near Piketon — terrified residents in the surrounding rural community.

George Billy Wagner III, Angela Wagner and their son George Billy Wagner IV have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors alleged the Wagner family planned the killings for months, motivated by a custody dispute. Most of the victims were repeatedly shot in the head. Three young children at the scenes, including Jake Wagner’s child, were unharmed.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Universities to require covid-19 vaccine

Two of the nation’s largest university systems say they intend to require covid-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff on University of California and California State University campuses this fall.

Several U.S. colleges and universities also have said they plan to require the vaccination. But Thursday’s joint announcement from the 10-campus University of California and the 23-campus California State University is the largest of its kind in American higher education.

Students who have an approved exemption for medical or religious reasons will be required to undergo regular covid-19 testing.

Stanford University also announced a mandate Thursday requiring all of its 19,000 students to be vaccinated when classes start in the fall.

— Associated Press

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Gender reveal party rocks several towns

One family’s gender reveal party was definitely a blast.

Kingston police said they received reports of a loud explosion Tuesday that could be heard in several towns and as far away as Massachusetts. They responded to Torromeo quarry, where they found people who acknowledged holding a gender reveal party involving explosives and thought this would be the safest spot to hold it.

NBC 10 Boston reports that residents in several neighboring towns could hear the explosion and that some though it was an earthquake. Many called 911. Others said the explosion was so strong it rocked their homes.

No injuries were reported from the explosion, police said.

The source was 80 pounds of Tannerite, an over-the-counter, explosive target used for firearms practice sold in kit form, police said. The person who purchased and detonated the explosives has turned himself in to police.