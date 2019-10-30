New York City votes to ban sale of foie gras

Usually, it involves force-feeding a bird through a tube briefly slipped down its throat.

Farmers who produce foie gras say the birds are treated humanely and do not suffer during the fattening process.

The final version of the bill called for violators of the ban to pay a fine of up to $2,000.

AD

California banned the sale of foie gras in 2012. That state’s ban was challenged in federal court, but an appeals court upheld the ban.

AD

Chicago banned foie gras in 2006, but the ordinance was repealed two years later.

— Associated Press

OHIO

Governor orders stay of executions over drug

Gov. Mike DeWine (R) has delayed two more executions, citing continuing struggles to find supplies of lethal injection drugs.

James Galen Hanna was scheduled to die Dec. 11 for the murder of his cellmate in 1997. DeWine on Wednesday moved his execution date to July 16.

Kareem Jackson was sentenced to death for two execution-style slayings in 1997. DeWine moved his execution date to Sept. 16.

AD

DeWine cited the state’s difficulty finding pharmaceutical suppliers willing to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction “without harming other Ohioans.”

The governor said in July that the state fears it could be cut off from drugs needed for medical purposes if their makers learn they’re also being used for executions.

AD

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Three killed as man opens fire at party

A gunman opened fire on a party, killing three people and wounding nine at a home in the Southern California city of Long Beach, authorities said Wednesday.

Police said a man in dark clothing with his face concealed fired shots from an alley behind the home Tuesday night on the gathering of 25 to 30 people, including a group of co-workers, before fleeing in a vehicle.

Seven women and two men were sent to hospitals, and three men were killed in the attack.

— Associated Press

AD