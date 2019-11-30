He won’t be out of work long. He starts Monday as global security chief at credit card giant Visa Inc.

The 50-year-old Shea started as a Bronx patrolman in 1991 and gained prominence in the department as a crime stats guru.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s “one of the best-prepared” incoming commissioners the city has seen.

As commissioner, Shea will have to contend with looming bail reforms, pressure to reduce arrests and dissent among some of the department’s 36,000 officers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD