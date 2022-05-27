New York federal judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit against attorney general

Placeholder while article actions load

Judge rejects Trump's lawsuit against AG Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Former president Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the New York attorney general — which claimed that her long-term civil investigation into his business practices was an abuse of authority that needed to be stopped — has been dismissed by a federal judge in Syracuse, N.Y. The former president’s attempt to halt Attorney General Letitia James’s (D) probe into the Trump Organization and its dealings with lenders and tax authorities was rejected in a 43-page decision made public Friday by U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes.

In a statement, James said her office would “continue this investigation undeterred,” suggesting that Trump has made efforts to “choose how the law” applies to him.

Trump attorney Alina Habba said the decision would be appealed. Habba argued in court filings that James’s efforts were so unfair that the federal judge should have stepped in to stop it.

A state court judge, Arthur Engoron, who has overseen a number of disputes between James’s team and Trump, has already refused to stop the investigation from proceeding. Engoron granted James’s past requests to enforce subpoenas with which Trump and other parties did not initially comply.

— Shayna Jacobs

House blast leaves 5 dead, 2 injured

A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing five people and leaving two others injured, authorities said Friday.

Officials had earlier said four people died and others might be missing in Thursday evening’s explosion in Pottstown but confirmed the fifth fatality as they combed through debris, Borough Manager Justin Keller said Friday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Two people were hospitalized, Keller said.

The cause of the blast is still being investigated, Keller said.

— Associated Press

Detroit fire destroys landmark restaurant

Fire destroyed a landmark restaurant and brewpub Friday in Midtown Detroit, but spared the neighboring Third Man Records store owned by musician Jack White as well as Shinola’s flagship watch store.

No one was inside Traffic Jam & Snug at the time of the blaze and the restaurant was believed to be a total loss, fire officials said.

Detroit Fire Community Relations Chief James Harris told Detroit News that firefighters were called before 2 a.m. The cause wasn’t immediately known.

Traffic Jam was established in 1965, according to its website. Owner Scott Lowell told the newspaper that he was on a humanitarian mission at the border between Poland and Ukraine and that he was trying to return to Detroit.

— Associated Press

