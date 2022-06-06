New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signs 10 bills tightening gun limits

Placeholder while article actions load

Hochul signs 10 bills tightening gun limits Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed a package of 10 gun bills Monday in response to several mass shootings in recent weeks, including one in Buffalo that claimed the lives of 10 people. The regulations would, among other things, ban anyone under the age of 21 from buying a semiautomatic rifle in the state.

On May 14, a shooter killed 10 people in a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo with a semiautomatic rifle. Days later, a gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, in an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex.

The 10 bills Hochul signed into law were passed quickly by New York’s Democratic-led statehouse. The measures ask for a review and strengthening of the state’s red-flag laws, which prevent individuals who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing a firearm, and ban body armor sales except to those in select professions.

Hochul, who faces several Democratic challengers June 28 in the state’s gubernatorial primary, said she hopes lawmakers in Washington follow New York’s lead.

— Mariana Alfaro

Federal judge allows lethal-injection drugs

A federal judge in Oklahoma on Monday ruled that the state’s three-drug lethal-injection method is constitutional, paving the way for the state to request execution dates for more than two dozen death row inmates who were plaintiffs in the case.

Judge Stephen Friot’s ruling followed a six-day federal trial earlier this year in which attorneys for 28 death row inmates argued that the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not adequate to render an inmate unable to feel pain and creates a risk of severe pain and suffering that violates the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment prohibiting cruel and unusual punishment.

Jennifer Moreno, one of the attorneys for the death row inmates, said they are still assessing their options for an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver.

Oklahoma resumed lethal injections in October with the execution of John Grant, who convulsed on the gurney and vomited before being declared dead. Since then, three more executions have been carried out without noticeable complications.

— Associated Press

Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in Floyd case

The judge overseeing the remaining case against two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing ordered Monday that the trial be delayed until January in hopes that some additional time will improve prospects for a fair trial.

Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng were due to go on trial next week on charges of aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of Floyd. But Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ordered Monday that the trial be delayed until Jan. 5.

Cahill denied a defense motion for a change of venue, which was requested because of the extensive publicity in the case. But he said media reports and recent events surrounding connected cases have created “a reasonable likelihood of an unfair trial” if it were to begin next week.

Cahill cited the May 18 guilty plea by Thao and Keung’s co-defendant, former officer Thomas Lane. He also cited the February convictions of Thao, Kueng and Lane on federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights.

— Associated Press

