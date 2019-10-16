Republicans have decried the law as a partisan attack.
The law was passed this year amid speculation that Trump might pardon his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort or former lawyer Michael Cohen.
Both have been convicted of federal crimes.
Manafort is also awaiting trial on a New York state mortgage fraud charge that closely mirrors part of his federal case.
