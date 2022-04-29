New York judge orders delay of primaries over map

Placeholder while article actions load

Judge orders delay of primaries over map Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A New York judge ordered Friday that the state’s congressional and state Senate primaries be delayed until Aug. 23 to provide enough time to replace district maps that were ruled unconstitutional this week. State Judge Patrick McAllister moved the primaries back from their original date of June 28. He said the independent expert he tasked with helping him craft new maps, special master Jonathan Cervas, will finish drawing districts by May 20.

New York is set to separately hold gubernatorial and state Assembly primaries in June, unless lawmakers or Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) decide to delay. New York once held congressional and state office primaries on separate dates, but lawmakers in 2019 consolidated them to save money, increase voter turnout and make the process less confusing for the public.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, New York’s highest court rejected new congressional and state senate maps that had widely been seen as favoring Democrats. The majority decision largely agreed with Republican voters who argued the district boundaries were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

— Associated Press

166 homes destroyed as winds fan wildfires

Thousands of firefighters labored to slow the advance of destructive wildfires in the Southwestern United States as residents braced for dangerously dry, warm and windy conditions in northern New Mexico and adjacent areas that have made the blazes hard to contain.

At least 166 homes have been destroyed in one rural county in northeast New Mexico since the biggest fire burning in the United States started racing through small towns east and northeast of Santa Fe on April 22, the sheriff of San Miguel County said.

Advertisement

Authorities on Friday morning urged people to immediately leave a string of sparsely populated canyons and forests on the fringes of the Santa Fe National Forest northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., where nearly 1,000 firefighters and emergency personnel were deployed.

Flames were driven forward by the steady winds of 35 mph on Friday. A weather update from the U.S. Forest Service described gusts as high as 66 mph.

In the Jemez Mountains east of Los Alamos, another wildfire spanning 12 square miles crept in the direction of Bandelier National Monument, which closed its backcountry hiking trails as a precaution while central visiting areas remained open.

— Associated Press

Man convicted in 2019 racist acid attack

A jury has convicted a White Milwaukee man who was accused of throwing acid on a Latino man’s face during a racist attack in 2019.

Advertisement

Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a dangerous weapon, as a hate crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing May 18.

The jury rejected Blackwell’s argument that he acted in self-defense after arguing with Mahud Villalaz over street parking in November 2019 in Milwaukee. He accused Villalaz, who suffered second-degree burns from the acidic drain cleaner, of being in the country illegally and invading the United States.

Villalaz, who is a U.S. citizen who immigrated from Peru, testified during the trial that his vision in his left eye has been permanently affected.

— Associated Press

GiftOutline Gift Article