New York Democrats drew a new congressional map with boundaries that could gain their party as many as three new seats, a crucial advantage at a time when the House majority will come down to just a handful of wins.

The state congressional map ruled unconstitutional by the state judge would give Democrats 22 seats to four Republican ones. The New York delegation is composed of 19 Democratic seats to eight seats for Republicans. The state lost a seat because of slow growth over the past 10 years.

— Colby Itkowitz

Severe storms leave 2 dead in Florida

A line of severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds ripped across the Deep South overnight — killing at least two in the Florida Panhandle, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front raced across several states.

In Florida, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning that two people were killed and two people injured when a tornado touched down in the western panhandle.

At least two confirmed tornadoes injured several people Wednesday, damaged homes and businesses, and downed power lines in Mississippi and Tennessee after an earlier storm caused damage in Arkansas, Missouri and Texas.

— Associated Press

Student workers at Dartmouth to unionize

In a first for Dartmouth College, student workers have voted to unionize.

The college announced the successful vote Wednesday involving around 150 students working in the dining hall that provides meals to students living in college housing. It had pledged to remain neutral during the election and said it accepted the results. The vote, according to the Dartmouth, was 52 to 0. It was tallied by the National Labor Relations Board.

The push by the Student Worker Collective at Dartmouth started in January. Some of its concerns were specific to work conditions, including a demand to pay all workers for missed hours due to covid-19 isolation. But it went beyond dining, accusing the administration of failing to respond to a range of issues including mental health and rising rents.

Dartmouth joins Hamilton College in New York, Grinnell College in Iowa and Wesleyan University in Connecticut where undergraduates voted in the past two years to unionize, according to the National Center for the Study of Collective Bargaining in Higher Education and the Professions at Hunter College. Graduates students at the University of New Mexico, University of California and Clark University in Massachusetts have also formed unions in those two years. The Columbia graduate teaching and research assistants walked off the job in 2018 to try to pressure the university to recognize their decision to unionize. The union, which has about 3,000 members, reached a tentative agreement with Columbia earlier this year.

— Associated Press

Student killed peer at South Carolina middle school, police say: A 12-year-old student was shot and killed Thursday by another 12-year-old student inside their South Carolina middle school, authorities said. The shooter was found hiding under a deck at a home not far from Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville about an hour after the shooting and was still armed, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said. The boy is charged with murder, possession of a firearm at a school and possession of a weapon by someone under 18.