GOSHEN, N.Y. — A New York man has been acquitted of all charges in relation to the 2013 fatal shooting of another man who was wanted wanted on rape charges.

Carlson was accused of firing his shotgun twice at Acosta-Sanchez as the pair walked along the road where Carlson lives. Carlson claimed he was escorting Acosta-Sanchez at gunpoint, so a neighbor could call police and that the fugitive lunged at him before the shooting.