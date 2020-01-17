In the past six and a half years, Carlson has been through two murder indictments, one jury trial, and a manslaughter conviction that was later overturned, The Times Herald-Record reported Thursday.
Carlson’s defense team argued that that he acted in self defense.
“There’s no winners here. It was a tragic loss of life,” said Benjamin Ostrer, one of the lawyers representing Carlson.
The Westchester District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that it was disappointed but respected the judge’s decision.
