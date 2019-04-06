NEW YORK

FBI: Man threatened Rep. Ilhan Omar

A New York man was arrested and charged with threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

Patrick W. Carlineo Jr., 55, of Addison, N.Y., made the threat in a phone call to Omar’s Washington office March 21, according to a statement Friday by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of New York.

The threat was referred to U.S. Capitol Police, who conducted an investigation with the FBI. Carlineo was arrested Friday; a hearing has been scheduled for April 10.

Omar’s office and U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Omar, who was elected in November, is one of the first two Muslim congresswomen to serve in the House. She has been the subject of Islamophobic smears since taking office, including a poster in the West Virginia State Capitol that falsely connected her to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

— Felicia Sonmez

CALIFORNIA

Maggots, mice fall into prison dining hall

Maggots and mice have fallen onto inmates’ dining tables at a California state prison where holes in the roof also allow rain and bird droppings to seep through and streak the walls, according to an inmate lawsuit that charges that the state isn’t moving fast enough to repair deteriorating prisons.

California has committed $260 million over four years to repair leaking roofs and clear dangerous mold at more than two dozen deteriorating prisons where the cost of overdue maintenance is pegged at more than $1 billion.

The lawsuit calls for swifter action and includes examples of the problems in stomach-churning detail.

The disclosure comes amid increased scrutiny over prison conditions nationally.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Prosecutor defends dropping charges

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has defended her office’s dismissal of charges against Jussie Smollett, saying the “Empire” actor was treated no differently than thousands of other defendants whose charges were similarly dropped since she took office.

In an appearance Saturday before the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.’s Rainbow Push Coalition, Foxx says the office handled the charges similarly to the way it has disposed of nearly 6,000 other low-level cases since she took office 2½ years ago.

Foxx has been harshly criticized since her office dismissed the charge against Smollett after she recused herself from the case, and there have been calls for her to step down. But on Saturday Foxx vowed to finish her term, which ends next year, and signaled that she plans to run for reelection.

— Associated Press

World Trade Center granite monoliths in place: A 600-ton crane has delivered six granite monoliths to the World Trade Center — stone sculptures honoring those who were sickened or died of toxins while cleaning up the site of the terrorist attack. On Saturday, the chiseled granite pieces were in place, pointing skyward to also honor rescue, recovery and relief workers facing the 9/11 aftermath. Steel salvaged from the original World Trade Center was incorporated into the stone structures outside the National September 11 Memorial and Museum.

Fla. man leaves jail, rearrested minutes later for burglary: A Florida man was rearrested within minutes of his release from jail for burglarizing cars in the jail's parking lot. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Casey Lewis, 37, bonded out of jail Thursday, only to be caught by deputies burglarizing cars outside the jail. He was booked in the jail on burglary charges and then released a second time on bond. Treasure Coast Newspapers report that Lewis originally was brought to the jail on a grand theft charge.

— From staff and news services