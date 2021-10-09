Patrick had previously ordered the city to remove the box, which the city has appealed.
City representatives did not have an immediate comment.
Friday’s court action thrust the statue back into the news at the start of what for decades had been Columbus Day weekend. It became a flash point and was covered with plywood during racial justice protests following the death of George Floyd. Then the Historical Commission voted to remove it, and the legal fight began.
— Philadelphia Inquirer
GEORGIA
Police officer killed outside his station
A massive manhunt is underway after a young officer was shot and killed early Saturday outside his Georgia police station, officials said.
Dylan Harrison, 26, was working his first shift as a part-time officer with the Alamo Police Department when he was gunned down outside the station about 1 a.m., GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said at a Saturday afternoon news conference.
Harrison, who lived in Laurens County, is survived by his wife and their 6-month-old child, officials said.
A manhunt is underway for 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson, who goes by “Luke,” according to the GBI. A “Blue Alert” was issued for the Alamo man and a $17,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture. Such alerts are issued when a suspect accused of killing or seriously injuring a law enforcement officer remains at large.
“Officer Harrison was a part-time Alamo police officer working his first shift with the department last night,” Ammons said, adding that he was also a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in nearby Dodge County.
Officials have not released any details about what led to the deadly shooting.
— Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Missing Texas boy found: A 3-year-old Texas boy who was missing for four days was found alive in a wooded area Saturday and seemed to be in good health, authorities said. Christopher Ramirez was found following a tip from a citizen and was being taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell. It's not yet clear how the child survived after he wandered off while playing with a family dog in the yard of his home in southeastern Texas.
— Associated Press