Missing Texas boy found: A 3-year-old Texas boy who was missing for four days was found alive in a wooded area Saturday and seemed to be in good health, authorities said. Christopher Ramirez was found following a tip from a citizen and was being taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell. It's not yet clear how the child survived after he wandered off while playing with a family dog in the yard of his home in southeastern Texas.