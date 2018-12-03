NEWARK, Del. — A New York man has been sentenced to prison for trying to sell seven kilograms of fake cocaine to an undercover agent in Delaware.

Citing a U.S. Department of Justice release, The News Journal reports 30-year-old Roger Mercedes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud and was sentenced to two years in federal prison Nov. 29.

The release says the Bronx man believed a Drug Enforcement Administration informant to be a cocaine trafficker and planned to sell him fake cocaine for $137,500. Mercedes met the informant in Florida, and later sold him a sample in New Jersey. He also sent a video of 20 bricks of apparent cocaine.

Mercedes and three others were arrested in Newark in November 2017.

U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss called fake drug transactions “particularly dangerous.”

