“Interview With the Vampire,” in which reporter Daniel Molloy interviews Louis de Pointe du Lac, was Rice’s first novel, but over the next five decades, she would write more than 30 books and sell more than 150 million copies worldwide. Thirteen of those were part of the Vampire Chronicles, begun with her 1976 debut. Rice’s longtime editor, Victoria Wilson, recalled her as “a fierce storyteller who wrote large, lived quietly, and imagined worlds on a grand scale.”