Serpico told his 5,000 followers that the article “neglected to mention I’ve been waiting 50+ yrs for the NYPD to issue me my authenticated Medal of Honor certificate and properly inscribed medal.”
Serpico got the medal — it was handed to him over a countertop, without any pomp or ceremony. He also did not receive the certificate that usually accompanies the medal.
Adams responded within hours. “@SerpicoDet’s bravery inspired my law enforcement career. Frank — we’re going to make sure you get your medal,” he wrote.
Serpico was shot just below the eye after he forced open the door to a drug house on Driggs Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Feb. 3, 1971. He managed to return fire, wounding the gunman, and has maintained that the police officers with him never made an “officer down” 10-13 call.
— New York Daily News
ARTS AND LITERATURE
Author of 'Interview With the Vampire' dies
Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including “Interview With the Vampire,” reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She was 80.
Rice died late Saturday of complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page.
Rice’s 1976 novel “Interview With the Vampire” was later adapted, with a script by Rice, into the 1994 movie directed by Neil Jordan and starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. It’s also set to be adapted in an upcoming TV series on AMC and AMC Plus.
“Interview With the Vampire,” in which reporter Daniel Molloy interviews Louis de Pointe du Lac, was Rice’s first novel, but over the next five decades, she would write more than 30 books and sell more than 150 million copies worldwide. Thirteen of those were part of the Vampire Chronicles, begun with her 1976 debut. Rice’s longtime editor, Victoria Wilson, recalled her as “a fierce storyteller who wrote large, lived quietly, and imagined worlds on a grand scale.”
Rice will be interred during a private ceremony at a family mausoleum in New Orleans, her family said. A public celebration will also be planned for next year in New Orleans. “Ramses the Damned: The Reign of Osiris,” a novel Rice wrote with her son Christopher, will be published in February.
— Associated Press
CALIFORNIA
Coast Guard halts search for passenger
U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.
Authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday pending additional information, Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton said Sunday.
The woman in her mid-20s was reported to have gone overboard early Saturday, he said. The Carnival Miracle cruise ship was returning Sunday to Long Beach, where federal authorities were waiting to investigate, KABC-TV reported. The woman was not immediately identified. The ship left the Los Angeles area on Thursday.
— Associated Press