New York mayor signs six bills to expand abortion access

Mayor signs six bills to expand abortion access Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) signed six bills aimed at expanding abortion access, seeking to bolster the city’s status as a haven for women from states with severe restrictions on the procedure. The legislation includes a mandate for clinics operated by the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to provide free abortion medication. It also prohibits the use of city resources to detain people for performing the procedure, and forbids city agencies from cooperating with out-of-state law enforcement about abortions in New York.

“Abortion is health care, and, with the signing of these six bills into law, the nation will know that New York City will always defend the right for all people to access an abortion,” Adams said in a statement Friday.

The laws, championed by the female-majority city council, come after Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed a similar statewide package in June that included new legal protections for abortion patients and providers.

— Bloomberg News

Scientists warn of disastrous 'megaflood'

A mention of California might usually conjure images of wildfires and droughts, but scientists say that the Golden State is also the site of extreme, once-a-century “megafloods” — and that climate change could amplify just how bad one gets.

The idea seems inconceivable — a month-long storm that dumps 30 inches of rain in San Francisco and up to 100 inches of rain and/or melted snow in the mountains. But it has happened before — most recently in 1862 — and if history is any indicator, we’re overdue for another, according to research published Friday in Science Advances.

“This risk is increasing and was already underappreciated,” said Daniel Swain, one of the study’s two authors and a climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles.

In such an event, some in the Sierra Nevada could end up with 25 to 34 feet of snow, and most major highways would be washed out or become inaccessible.

While they can’t say when the next California megaflood will strike, forecasters are confident that it will happen. There’s a 0.5 to 1.0 percent chance of it happening in any given year.

Swain said one goal of his work is to push officials to prepare. “We’ll work through where the points of failure would actually be, because one of the things we want to do is get ahead of the curve,” he said.

— Matthew Cappucci

Man arrested for shots fired at Mall of America

A man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America on Aug. 4 before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago, authorities said.

Advertisement

Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday along with another man, the Bloomington Police Department announced.

According to court documents, Lark faces charges including second-degree assault. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had a lawyer Friday.

Police earlier said Lark fired three rounds in front of a Nike store after a fight involving a half-dozen people.

The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall. No injuries were reported.

— Associated Press

Tex. man dies after conviction: A man who drank from a water bottle after his guilty verdict in Denton County on Thursday was taken to a hospital and died later that day, according to his defense attorney. Edward Peter Leclair, 57, was convicted on five counts of child sexual assault. County prosecutor Jamie Beck told the Denton Record-Chronicle that the bottle had "cloudy" liquid.

Country singer's family files petition: Naomi Judd's family filed a court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death. The family said releasing such details would inflict "significant trauma and irreparable harm." Judd, 76, died on April 30 in Tennessee.

— From news services

