He faces a maximum of 55 years if convicted.

Angwang, a naturalized U.S. citizen, has been a member of the New York City Police Department since 2016. As an Army reservist, he had “secret” security clearance.

Federal investigators say several members of Angwang’s family have been members of the Chinese Communist Party and have served in the People’s Liberation Army, and that Angwang has maintained relationships with two officials at the Chinese Consulate in New York, according to court papers filed in the Eastern District of New York.

At his arraignment in federal court in Brooklyn on Monday, Angwang was ordered detained. His attorney can argue for bail at a future proceeding.

Angwang, who is ethnically Tibetan, had been given asylum in the United States after overstaying a visa and claiming that he had been arrested and tortured by China “due partly to his Tibetan ethnicity,” according to the criminal complaint.

— Shayna Jacobs

NEVADA

Judge rejects Trump plea on mail voting

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from President Trump’s reelection campaign challenging Nevada’s new vote-by-mail law, saying the campaign failed to show how it could be harmed by the law.

The campaign, which has filed lawsuits in several states over voting rules, had asked the judge to block a new Nevada law that calls for mail-in ballots to automatically be sent to all active Nevada voters, a change prompted by efforts to contain the coronavirus.

The campaign has argued the law passed by the Democrat-led state legislature is unconstitutional, removes election safeguards and would allow people to cast votes after Election Day.

U.S. Judge James C. Mahan, in a ruling Friday, dismissed the case. He said the Trump campaign and Republicans made allegations that were policy disagreements but did not show any constitutional harms.

Ballots will start to be mailed to voters on Thursday in some counties. In Clark County, which includes Las Vegas and about three-quarters of the state’s population, ballots will be mailed in early October.

— Associated Press

EDUCATION

Calif. man pleads guilty in admissions scheme

A California businessman said to have steered “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, to the ringleader of the college admissions bribery scheme admitted Monday to paying $40,000 to rig his daughter’s ACT score.

Mark Hauser, an insurance and private equity executive who was once head of the board at the high school the famous couple’s daughters attended, became the 29th parent to plead guilty to participating in the scandal involving top universities across the country.

Lawyers for the famous couple said at their sentencing hearings last month that Hauser was the one who recommended they work with the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme.

Hauser had not previously been publicly named in the case. Prosecutors unveiled the charge against Hauser hours after Loughlin’s and Giannulli’s sentencing hearings ended.

Loughlin was ordered to serve two months behind bars for paying half a million dollars to get her two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower. Giannulli was sentenced to five months. They are supposed to report to prison on Nov. 19.

Hauser, 59, of Los Angeles, paid admissions consultant Rick Singer, who has pleaded guilty, $40,000 to have someone pose as his daughter’s ACT proctor and secretly correct her answers in 2016, authorities said in court documents. The proctor, Mark Riddell, has also pleaded guilty. Riddell got Hauser’s daughter a score of 31 out of 36, prosecutors said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen said prosecutors believe Hauser’s daughter was unaware of the cheating scheme.

— Associated Press

KENTUCKY

Police cancel vacations over possible charges

Louisville police have canceled vacations in preparation for an announcement by state Attorney General Daniel Cameron about whether he will charge officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot on March 13 after officers carrying a narcotics warrant entered her home and fired after Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot that struck an officer.