Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted that the behavior of the officer, whose name was not immediately made public, was “one hundred percent unacceptable. Period.” Officers must remain apolitical, he said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) promised swift action, tweeting, “ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences.”

The department, in its Patrol Guide, prohibits officers from “endorsing political candidates or publicly expressing personal views and opinions” about candidates while on duty or in uniform.

A message seeking comment was left with the union representing patrol officers.

Videos posted on social media captured the officer bellowing his support of President Trump from a marked police department SUV just before 10 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was parked in a crosswalk with lights flashing in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood.

“Trump 2020,” the officer is heard saying, taunting someone on the street who was recording him. “Put it on YouTube. Put it on Facebook. Trump 2020.”

— Associated Press

MASSACHUSETTS

Ballot drop box is set on fire in Boston

A fire was set Sunday in a Boston ballot drop box holding more than 120 ballots in what appears to have been a “deliberate attack,” Massachusetts election officials said.

The state has asked the FBI to investigate the fire that was set about 4 a.m. in a ballot drop box outside the Boston Public Library downtown, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office said.

In a joint statement, Galvin and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D) called it a “disgrace to democracy, a disrespect to the voters fulfilling their civic duty, and a crime.”

There were 122 ballots in the box when it was emptied Sunday morning, and 87 of them were still legible and able to be processed, Galvin’s office said. The box had last been emptied about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Affected voters can either vote in person or by a replacement ballot that will be mailed to them, officials said.

— Associated Press

Mass. house party leads to remote learning: A school district superintendent said Marblehead High School in Marblehead, Mass., will shift to fully remote learning after students attended a house party where they didn't wear masks and shared drinks. Superintendent John Buckey said in a letter to families Sunday that action comes in response to a house party Friday with students who were not social distancing or wearing face coverings, and were sharing drinks and "generally ignoring" coronavirus rules. Buckley wrote that he understands "young people's desire to be together, as far away from adults as possible," but that ignoring the rules was "potentially harming the community at large."

Marblehead High School students will learn remotely until at least Nov. 6.

Centuries-old coin found in Maine: A man with a metal detector has found a long-hidden 222-year-old coin under a few inches of soil outside a church in Maine. Shane Houston, of Charlotte, was on a metal-detecting trip with a friend when he found the coin earlier this month, the Bangor Daily News reported. The copper penny, dated 1798, comes from the first decade of American-minted money in North America. He said it was found on the grounds of a church in Embden where he had permission to use his metal detector.