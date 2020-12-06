The sheriff’s deputy, identified by sources as Sgt. Kenneth Matos, suffered two fractured tibias. He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital.

“He just doesn’t care about people’s lives. That’s what this comes down to,” Bill Neidhardt, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), said Sunday.

“He doesn’t care if his pub spreads a deadly virus. He doesn’t care if a uniformed officer is clinging for life on the hood of his car.”

The New York City Sheriff's Office had been conducting surveillance Saturday night on the bar, which has been a rallying point for people angry about coronavirus restrictions.

Off-duty officer kills Texas man An off-duty police officer fatally shot a 30-year-old man who refused to stop after striking a highway construction worker with his vehicle in Dallas, authorities said. The Mesquite Police Department said off-duty officers from the East Texas cities of Jefferson and Seven Points were providing construction security in Dallas early Saturday when the construction worker was hit. The suspect refused to stop at the scene, and officers requested assistance as they pursued him on Interstate 635, police said in a statement. The suspect finally stopped "after contact was made between the suspect's vehicle and the officer's vehicle" in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, according to the statement. One of the officers then shot the suspect, police said.

Couple reunited with lost dog after three years A black Lab named Lola was back in her owners' arms in Michigan three years after she disappeared on a trip to suburban Chicago. "I feel like I'm in a dream right now," Debra Mejeur said Saturday, when she and her husband, Steve, were reunited with Lola at DuPage County Animal Services. Lola vanished from a fenced yard in 2017 when the Mejeurs, of Kalamazoo, were visiting a friend in Elk Grove Village. The couple returned for about a month hoping to find the dog, who was trained to help Debra in case of a seizure. DuPage County officials got a call last week from a couple in Glendale Heights who had noticed Lola the past few years going into a forest preserve. A microchip revealed Lola's owners.