He’s represented parts of Long Island since 1993 and is the longest-serving Republican member of New York’s congressional delegation.

He has cultivated a reputation for bipartisanship while maintaining a hard line on immigration and crime — winning issues in New York’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers suburban Long Island about an hour’s drive east of Manhattan.

King, 75, is the former chair of the House Homeland Security Committee.

At least 20 House Republicans have announced they will not seek reelection. Three other GOP lawmakers have resigned.

