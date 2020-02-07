By Associated Press February 7, 2020 at 1:29 PM ESTNEW YORK — New York to sue Trump administration for blocking state residents from preferred traveler programs.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy