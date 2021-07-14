Agnew said Skinner first tried to break down a basement door with a brick and appeared to ignore warnings from the girl’s mother that she was armed. Agnew said Skinner then climbed some steps to the deck and smashed a glass door with the brick. He said the girl’s mother warned Skinner again that she had a gun, but he reached in to try to unlock the door. She fired twice, hitting him once in the neck, Agnew said. Skinner collapsed in a neighbor’s yard.