NEWARK, Del. — Newark, Delaware, is getting rid of parking meters and upgrading to more modern ways of collecting money for parking.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that the city has decided on a plan that will involve a phone parking app, kiosks that take credit cards and license plate numbers.

The city’s mayor and town council recently agreed to remove parking meters from Main Street as well as the attendant and gates at the entrance of municipal parking lots.

They will be replaced with a system that allows a driver to pay by cash or credit card at a kiosk or through the Passport parking app.

