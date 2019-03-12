NEWARK, Del. — The city that’s home to the University of Delaware is targeting unruly parties.

News outlets report that the Newark City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Monday that aims to crack down on “super parties.”

It defines an unruly social gathering as four or more people assembling on private property where police observe at least three behaviors that threaten “health, safety, and good and quiet order.” These behaviors include public intoxication, underage drinking, blocking public rights of way and trespassing. A party can be targeted if there’s excessive litter, people on the roof or noise audible across property boundaries.

First-time offenders must pay $500 and complete 20 hours of community service and the penalties increase with each offense.

Sgt. Greg D’Elia says the Newark Police Department will implement the changes Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.