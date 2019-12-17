The longtime lobbyist is serving a 7½-year sentence in a Pennsylvania penitentiary after being convicted as part of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into interference in the 2016 election. His former deputy, Rick Gates, who testified against Manafort at trial, was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in jail.

In a statement, a spokesman for the BOP said that “for safety and security and privacy reasons, we cannot provide specific information about an inmate’s medical condition.”

At times over the past year Manafort has come to court hearings in a wheelchair; his attorneys say he developed gout while behind bars.

Manafort will not appear Wednesday in New York State Court for a scheduled hearing in a fraud case stemming from much of the same conduct, Blanche said.

— Rachel Weiner

and Tom Hamburger

MONTANA

Shooting at casino leaves three dead

An overnight shooting Tuesday at a Montana casino left three people dead and another person injured and the suspect was later tracked down and killed by police, officials said.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. at the Emerald City Casino in Great Falls, along one of the city’s main commercial strips, police said.

Police found the bodies of three victims inside the casino when they arrived. The suspect was fatally shot by police in a residential neighborhood about a mile away three hours later.

Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent Tom Moore said the suspect was killed behind an elementary school, which canceled classes and postponed a K-3 concert.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Man who rigged shed with gun is sentenced

An Illinois man accused of rigging a shotgun to his shed to prevent breaks-ins has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the death of a man who opened the door and was shot.

A jury in Union County rejected arguments that William Wasmund had a right to defend his property with the lethal trap.

Wasmund, 49, of Chester was sentenced Monday, three months after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Jeff Spicer.

— Associated Press

