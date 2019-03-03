CALIFORNIA

Girls found safe after 44 hours in wilderness

Armed with some outdoor survival training, granola bars and pink rubber boots, 5- and 8-year-old sisters survived 44 hours in Northern California wilderness before they were found dehydrated and cold but in good spirits Sunday, authorities said.

A fire chief and firefighter from a volunteer department found Leia, 8, and Caroline Carrico, 5, in a wooded area about 1½ miles from their home in the small community of Benbow, where they had last been seen Friday afternoon, Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said.

The girls were “safe and sound” and uninjured, in part because of survival training they got with their 4-H club, he said.

“This is an absolute miracle,” Honsal said. “How they were out there for 44 hours is pretty amazing.”

— Associated Press

2 killed by apparent tornado: An emergency management official said that two people are confirmed dead and that many are injured in a southeast Alabama community hit by an apparent tornado that destroyed several homes. Spokeswoman Rita Smith with the Lee County Emergency Management Agency said she wasn't authorized to release details about the deaths, but said they occurred in Beauregard. Authorities reported what appeared to be a large tornado Sunday afternoon. She said multiple homes were destroyed or damaged in Beauregard, about 60 miles east of Montgomery.

U.S.-built capsule docks in space: An American-built capsule with just a test dummy aboard docked smoothly with the International Space Station on Sunday, bringing the United States a big step closer to getting back in the business of launching astronauts. The Dragon capsule, developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX company under contract to NASA, closed in on the station nearly 260 miles above the Pacific Ocean and, flying autonomously, linked up on its own, without the help of the robotic arm normally used to guide spacecraft. Dragon's arrival marked the first time in eight years that an American-made spacecraft capable of carrying humans has flown to the space station. If this six-day test flight goes well, a Dragon capsule could take two NASA astronauts to the outpost this summer.

— From news services