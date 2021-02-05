“As I went through the beginning of 2020 and I received the Hall of Fame honor, it allowed me to be reflective upon my football career,” Cowher said in a statement issued through Atria, a Simon and Schuster imprint. “When the pandemic hit, it was a great opportunity to write this book and reflect upon my life.”
Cowher, 63, led the Steelers from 1992-2006 and besides the Super Bowl win helped guide the team to eight division titles and two conference championships. In his first year with Pittsburgh, he was named coach of the year by The Associated Press and by the Sporting News.
Cowher is collaborating on “Heart and Steel” with Michael Holley, who has also worked on a memoir by Boston Red Sox David Ortiz and on books about the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.