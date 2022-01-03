Gardner added that he would leave only after arrangements had been made for David Scanlan, New Hampshire’s deputy secretary of state, to take the oath of office in his place.
“I can never give back the so many extraordinary experiences that New Hampshire voters and elected officials have given me over the years,” Gardner said.
Gardner’s retirement comes as Democrats debate which states should be the first to vote in future presidential nominating contests, with Iowa currently holding its caucuses first, followed by the New Hampshire primary. Gardner had been a fierce defender of New Hampshire’s “first in the nation” status, which is dictated by a state law that requires the state’s presidential primary date — set by the secretary of state — to be at least seven days before similar elections in other states.
“Granite Staters owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Secretary of State Bill Gardner,” Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said in a statement.
Gardner, a conservative Democrat, faced criticism for participating in President Donald Trump’s controversial voter-fraud panel. Throughout the decades, however, he had stayed in his job no matter which party has won control of the state legislature.
In 2018, after Democrats wound up with narrow majorities in both houses, former gubernatorial nominee Colin Van Ostern (D) challenged Gardner, urging legislators to replace an old hand with a young reformer — not even born when Gardner first took office — who would not have supported new voting restrictions or joined the Trump commission.
Gardner prevailed by only four votes, with just enough Democrats voting with Republicans to keep him in the job. In 2020, Gardner ran unopposed and won reelection to his 23rd term.
— Amy B Wang and David Weigel
ALASKA
Baby found in box on frigid street corner
A newborn baby was found abandoned in a cardboard box at a Fairbanks-area intersection, with a note indicating the child’s parent could not care for the baby, according to Alaska State Troopers.
In a statement, troopers said they were notified about 2 p.m. Friday that a baby had been found abandoned. The wind chill in that area at the time was reported to be about 12 below zero.
The baby appeared to have been left at the location recently, troopers said.
Kelly Atlee, a spokesperson with Foundation Health Partners in Fairbanks, said the baby is “stable and healthy.”
A map of the intersection where the baby was found — identified by troopers as Dolphin Way and Chena Point Avenue — appears to be a more rural setting.
The troopers said they are asking anyone who might have information about the child to contact them.
Alaska has a so-called safe-haven law that allows parents to legally surrender an infant under certain conditions, like leaving the baby in the physical custody of someone such as a peace officer, doctor, hospital employee or firefighter, or with someone they believe would provide appropriate care. The law applies to babies younger than 21 days old.
— Associated Press
PENNSYLVANIA
NASA weighs in on meteor that shook city
A meteor that caused an earthshaking boom over suburban Pittsburgh on New Year’s Day exploded in the atmosphere with an energy blast equivalent to an estimated 30 tons of TNT, officials said.
A “reasonable assumption” of the meteor’s speed at about 45,000 mph would allow a “ballpark” estimate of its size at about a yard in diameter with a mass close to half a ton, according to NASA’s Meteor Watch social media site.
If not for the cloudy weather, NASA said, it would have been easily visible in the daytime sky — maybe about 100 times the brightness of the full moon.
A nearby infrasound station registered the blast wave from the meteor as it broke apart, enabling the estimates.
National Weather Service meteorologist Shannon Hefferan told the Tribune-Review that satellite data recorded a flash over Washington County shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and officials believed it was due to a meteor “falling through the atmosphere.” Hefferan said a similar event occurred Sept. 17 in Hardy County, W.Va.
Residents in South Hills and other areas reported hearing a loud noise and feeling their homes shaking and rattling. Allegheny County officials said there was no seismic activity and no thunder and lightning.
— Associated Press