World War II mail delivered 76 years later: A letter sent from a U.S. soldier stationed in Germany to his mother in Massachusetts has been delivered 76 years after it was sent. Army Sgt. John Gonsalves, 22 at the time, wrote to his mother in Woburn in December 1945 after the official end of World War II, WFXT-TV reported Wednesday. The letter would sit unopened for more than 75 years before being found in a U.S. Postal Service distribution facility in Pittsburgh. Gonsalves died in 2015. His mother is also dead. But the Postal Service found an address for his widow, Angelina, whom the soldier met five years after he sent the letter.