Fagan cited in particular that Kristof voted in New York in the 2020 election. “Oregon statute provides directly that . . . if a person casts a ballot in another state, they are no longer a resident of Oregon. It’s very, very simple,” the Associated Press quoted Fagan as saying.
Kristof vowed to challenge the decision in court. “A failing political establishment in Oregon has chosen to protect itself, rather than give voters a choice,” Kristof tweeted.
In launching his campaign, Kristof, 62, spoke of his roots in Yamhill, Ore.
Kristof had a 37-year career at the Times, where he was a foreign correspondent and a columnist who won the Pulitzer Prize. He had been on a leave of absence from the newspaper since June, and he resigned in early October.
— Amy B Wang
NATIONAL SECURITY
N.Y. man accused of
secretly aiding Egypt
A New York man has been arrested on charges that he worked as a secret and unregistered agent of the Egyptian government, including by sharing information with American law enforcement officials about political opponents of President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, the Justice Department said Thursday.
Pierre Girgis, a 39-year-old dual citizen of Egypt and the United States, is charged with acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the Justice Department, and with conspiring to do so.
Girgis pleaded not guilty on Thursday before a federal magistrate in Manhattan and was released on his own recognizance.
A six-page indictment made public Thursday says Girgis acted at the “direction and control” of multiple Egyptian government officials between at least 2014 and 2019. Prosecutors say he provided to American law enforcement officials information about the president’s opponents that he had received from Egyptian government officials, and then reported back to Cairo.
— Associated Press
MONTANA
Hunters kill wolves
outside Yellowstone
Twenty of Yellowstone National Park’s renowned gray wolves roamed from the park and were shot by hunters in recent months — the most killed by hunting in a single season since the predators were reintroduced to the region more than 25 years ago, according to park officials.
Fifteen wolves were shot after roaming across the park’s northern border into Montana, according to figures released to the Associated Press. Five more died in Idaho and Wyoming.
One pack — the Phantom Lake Pack — is now considered “eliminated” after most or all of its members were killed over a two-month span beginning in October, according to the park.
An estimated 94 wolves remain in Yellowstone. But with months to go in Montana’s wolf hunting season, park officials said they expect that more wolves will die after roaming from Yellowstone, where hunting is prohibited.
Park Superintendent Cam Sholly urged Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) to shut down hunting and trapping in the area. Gianforte, an avid hunter and trapper, did not directly address the request to halt hunting in a Wednesday response to Sholly.
“Once a wolf exits the park and enters lands in the State of Montana it may be harvested pursuant to regulations established by the [state wildlife] Commission under Montana law,” Gianforte wrote.
— Associated Press
World War II mail delivered 76 years later: A letter sent from a U.S. soldier stationed in Germany to his mother in Massachusetts has been delivered 76 years after it was sent. Army Sgt. John Gonsalves, 22 at the time, wrote to his mother in Woburn in December 1945 after the official end of World War II, WFXT-TV reported Wednesday. The letter would sit unopened for more than 75 years before being found in a U.S. Postal Service distribution facility in Pittsburgh. Gonsalves died in 2015. His mother is also dead. But the Postal Service found an address for his widow, Angelina, whom the soldier met five years after he sent the letter.
— Associated Press