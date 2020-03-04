MSNBC had 3.82 million viewers for its coverage in prime time on Tuesday. NBC had 2.94 million, CNN had 2.8 million, ABC had 2.72 million and CBS had 2.64 million, Nielsen said.
The broadcast networks cast aside their entire prime-time entertainment lineups to show the results in 14 primary states, an increase in time and resources over what was spent on Super Tuesday four years ago.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.