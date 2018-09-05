Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 20-26. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 10.78 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 9.9 million.

3. Notre Dame Football: Michigan at Notre Dame, NBC, 7.1 million.

4. “Sunday Night Kickoff,” ABC, 6.55 million.

5. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.86 million.

6. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 5.84 million.

7. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 5.78 million.

8. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.74 million.

9. “World of Dance,” NBC, 5.06 million.

10. “Dateline Classic,” NBC, 4.93 million.

11. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 4.67 million.

12. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.66 million

13. “Bull,” CBS, 4.63 million.

14. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Monday), ABC, 4.62 million.

15. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 4.55 million.

16. “Saturday Night Football: Louisville vs Alabama,” ABC, 4.54 million.

17. “Bachelor in Paradise (Tuesday),” ABC, 4.16 million.

18. “Mom,” CBS, 3.88 million.

19. “Saturday Night Football Pre-Game,” ABC, 3.79 million

20. “Making It,” NBC, 3.66 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

