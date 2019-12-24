The official cause of death was not immediately determined, but authorities believe Akinyemi killed himself.

Akinyemi had been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and was convicted last week in Baltimore City Circuit Court.

Officials said he entered the U.S. lawfully on a non-immigrant visa in 2017 but did not comply with the terms of his admission.

He had been in ICE custody for less than 24 hours, authorities said.

