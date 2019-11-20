Emergency responders found the boy unresponsive after they were called to the home Nov. 12. He died soon after at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, 120 miles (190 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.
Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard on Wednesday identified the infant as 9-month-old Zander Miller of Brainerd.
