Nine people charged in federal bust reminiscent of Mafia era

Placeholder while article actions load

Echoes of Mafia era in details of federal bust Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Federal authorities say they have busted an organized crime racket reminiscent of the Mafia’s heyday, involving illegal gambling parlors in New York City and Long Island and a police detective accused of helping to protect the lucrative schemes. Two indictments unsealed Tuesday charged nine people, including the detective, with crimes such as racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Nicknames of the defendants included “Joe Fish,” “Sal the Shoemaker” and “Joe Box.”

— Associated Press

Executive order targets conversion therapy

Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday passed an executive order seeking to “discourage” conversion therapy in Pennsylvania, calling the controversial practice that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity a “junk science” that negatively harms LGBTQ people across the commonwealth.

Advertisement

The executive order comes amid a surge of anti-gay rhetoric and sharpened attacks on LGBTQ people nationally, where Republican-dominated legislatures are seeking to roll back constitutional protections in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

“We have a crisis here,” Wolf (D) said. “Political attacks on LGBTQ communities are not happening in a vacuum — they’re happening in our towns and they’re happening in our schools … and they’re causing horrific consequences for the mental health of a whole generation.”

While the executive order would not ban conversion therapy outright, it will direct state agencies to “discourage” the practice in the commonwealth, and instead promote evidence-based treatment and seek to bolster policies that better support LGBTQ residents.

Philadelphia is one of two counties that has enacted its own ordinance banning conversion therapy for minors, according to the Movement Advancement Project, a nonprofit research organization focused on equality. Statewide, a dozen cities maintain similar ordinances, among them Doylestown, Reading, State College and Yardley.

Advertisement

But attempts to implement a statewide ban on the practice have stalled in the Republican-controlled legislature.

— Philadelphia Inquirer

Man sought 'slaughter' of agents, affidavit says

Adam Bies’s goal was simple: kill as many FBI agents as he could, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Monday in western Pennsylvania.

And Bies, 46, wasn’t shy about expressing that goal in the days after FBI agents executed a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago Club, former president Donald Trump’s home and beach resort in South Florida, an agent with the bureau wrote in an affidavit for Bies’s arrest. He allegedly threatened to “slaughter” and “kill” FBI employees in multiple posts on Gab, a conservative social media platform. Bies was arrested late Friday, according to a Justice Department news release. He’s charged with threatening to assault or murder a federal law enforcement officer. Bies appeared Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and a federal judge scheduled a Thursday hearing to determine whether he should remain jailed.

— Jonathan Edwards

New Orleans wants to end police oversight: New Orleans officials asked a federal judge Tuesday to end court-supervised oversight of its police department under a pact negotiated with the Justice Department a decade ago, after deadly police shootings of civilians following Hurricane Katrina cast renewed scrutiny.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article