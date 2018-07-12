Democratic candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon, and campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt arrive at Nixon’s campaign headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

ALBANY, N.Y. — Cynthia Nixon has collected more than 65,000 signatures on a petition to secure her place on the primary ballot as a candidate for governor, the candidate announced Thursday.

The number of signatures collected by the former “Sex and the City” star and political activist is more than four times the amount required under state election law. More than 3,500 volunteers helped collect the signatures around the state before Thursday’s deadline for signatures.

The total signatures as well as the number of volunteers indicate that voters are hungry for candidates who take on the establishment, Nixon said.

“The overwhelming support we received throughout our petition process shows that New Yorkers are sick of centrist, corporate Democrats,” she said. “The establishment is no match for the people of New York.”

Cuomo already has a guaranteed spot on the primary ballot thanks to the endorsement of the state Democratic Party. Four years ago his campaign unsuccessfully challenged the ballot petitions submitted by his primary opponent, liberal activist and law professor Zephyr Teachout. Teachout collected 45,000 signatures but ultimately lost to Cuomo.

Cuomo’s campaign did not immediately respond to questions about Nixon’s petitions.

Polls show Cuomo has a strong lead in the primary race and he’s well ahead in fundraising. But Nixon points to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ victory over U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in a Democratic primary in New York City as evidence that liberal challengers can defeat well-funded, well-known incumbents. Nixon and Ocasio-Cortez have endorsed each other.

The winner of the Sept. 13 primary will face Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican, in the November general election.

This story has been corrected to say that Nixon collected more than four times the required number of signatures, rather than more than five times.

